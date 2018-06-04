  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:AVA Rafting, Clear Creek Canyon, Clear Creek County, Golden, Idaho Springs, Local TV, Water Rescue

By Melissa Garcia

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Sunday afternoon water rescue in Clear Creek County turned into the unfortunate recovery of a body.

The death of a man visiting from the Chicago area is one of Colorado’s first rafting deaths of the 2018 season.

clear creek canyon rescue 2 mgarcia Rafters Body Pulled From Clear Creek

(credit: CBS)

Rising river levels are just part of the inherent danger of whitewater rafting. Currently, Clear Creek waters are flowing at a medium level.

It’s unknown what caused the man on Sunday to fall out of the commercial raft.

Commercial rafts carry more than 1,000 riders down Clear Creek every day during summer.

clear creek canyon rescue 1 mgarcia Rafters Body Pulled From Clear Creek

(credit: CBS)

River guides and other employees were seen hugging one another outside of AVA Rafting in nearby Idaho Springs.

“It’s an unfortunate situation, and our hearts go out to (his) family,” said Duke Bradford, Director at AVA Rafting.

clear creek drowning 5vo frame 0 Rafters Body Pulled From Clear Creek

(credit: CBS)

He said the man was rafting with a group of friends when he went overboard in a rougher section of the creek known as the lower canyon.

“This group was doing an advanced section. There are sections of river that are mild. This one was much more on the wild side,” Bradford told CBS4’s Melissa Garcia.

River guides made multiple efforts including a line cast out through the water, but were unable to get him back on the raft.

clear creek drowning 5vo frame 240 Rafters Body Pulled From Clear Creek

(credit: CBS)

The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office responded with a rescue team. Efforts to revive the man with CPR were unsuccessful, a witness said.

Bradford said it was unclear whether a medical condition may have triggered the man’s fall.

His identity and cause of death have not been released.

Melissa Garcia has been reporting for CBS4 News since March 2014. Find her bio here, follow her on Twitter @MelissaGarciaTV, or send your story idea to mkgarcia@cbs.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s