'We Love Whiskey, Why Not Put It In Our Armpits?' Pit Liquor Is BornOne Colorado couple is making toxin-free, natural deodorant from a mixture of tea, whiskey and vodka.

Supreme Court Sides With Colorado Baker In Same-Sex Wedding Cake CaseThe U.S. Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Colorado baker Jack Phillips with a 7-2 decision in a wedding cake for a same-sex couple case.

Questions Loom Over FBI Agent Whose Gun Fired Inside NightclubPolice are investigating an off-duty FBI agent after his gun went off on the dance floor at a nightclub in downtown Denver.

Police Swarm Hotel Where Suspect In JonBenet Investigator Killing May BePolice swarmed an extended stay hotel Monday in a Phoenix suburb where they said a suspect in a string of recent killings of professionals, including one in the JonBenet murder case, may be staying.

Small Asteroid Hits Earth Hours After Being Spotted By AstronomersA small asteroid slammed into Earth's atmosphere on June 2 just a few hours after it was discovered racing toward the planet, according to NASA.

Reality Check: Cary Kennedy Defends Negative Super Pac AdDespite promising to run a clean campaign, Kennedy is defending an attack ad by her super pac.

Juvenile Suspect Wanted In Stabbing Dies, Victim Critically InjuredThe Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating an incident over the weekend involving a juvenile suspect who died while in police custody.

Crews Respond To Deadly Water Rescue In Clear Creek CanyonEmergency crews responded to a deadly water rescue in Clear Creek Canyon on Sunday.

FBI Agent Under Investigation For Accidental Shooting At ClubAn FBI Agent is under investigation for an apparently accidental, overnight shooting in LoDo which left an innocent man injured.

Rapidly Growing 416 Fire Forces More Evacuations Near DurangoA rapidly growing wildfire kept burning on Friday, fueled by strong winds in southwest Colorado's La Plata County. The La Plata County manager has declared a state of local disaster.