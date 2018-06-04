By Alaina Brandenburger

Being in a land-locked city can make it difficult to find fresh fish. But the Denver area has an abundance of fish and seafood markets at which you can find the best fish in the city.

Traveling up to the mountains to catch your dinner is much less appealing than simply heading to one of these stores and picking up the catch of the day. If you’re a fan of fresh fish, check out these Denver area businesses.

Tammen’s Fish Market

2669 Larimer St.

Denver, CO 80205

(303) 353-2995

www.tammensfishmarket.com

For whole fish of wide varieties, Tammen’s Fish Market provides everything you need. The shop carries fresh fished sourced from around the world, including freshwater fish and seafood. Fillet services are also available. Customers can learn about the shop’s process for ordering and receiving fish, allowing you to know from where your food is coming. Tammen’s Fish Market also supplies fish to some of the city’s best restaurants. Make a five star meal at home by starting here.

Seafood Landing

3457 W. 32nd Ave.

Denver, CO 80211

(303) 571-1995

Located in the Highlands, Seafood Landing is known for a quality product and top-notch customer service. The market stocks a variety of raw and prepared fish, and offers plenty of tips to help you make the best dinner from what you buy. For over 40 years, Seafood Landing has offered shellfish, seafood and fresh water fish to Denver residents and restaurants. If you need something specific, give the shop a call before hand. If they don’t have it in stock, they may be able to order it for you. Those who don’t feel like cooking can find a good selection of prepared fish dishes as well.

Tom’s Seafood and Specialties

767 S. Xenon Ct.

Lakewood, CO 80228

(303) 969-9334

Tom’s Seafood carries a variety of fresh and saltwater fish including catfish and mahi mahi. Along with these and other items, including sushi ingredients, Tom’s also carries ingredients to help you prepare a cohesive dish. There are recipes available on the website if you’re stumped for ideas. If you’re in the mood for surf and turf, the store also carries steak and bacon. If you can’t find what you’re looking for, give them a call and see if what you need can be brought in.

Seattle Fish Company

6211 East 42nd Ave.

Denver, CO 80216

(303) 329-9595

Founded in Denver, Seattle Fish Company has been supplying fresh fish from all over the world to people in the city for 100 years. All of the fish in the store is of the highest quality, and it is clean and fresh. Alongside fresh and saltwater fish such as trout and salmon, Seattle Fish Company offers Colorado goat cheese and prepared meals for those who don’t have time to cook. You can also tour the company to find out how they get the fish, the history of the company and much more.

Tony’s Meats and Market

4991 E. Dry Creek Road

Centennial, CO 80122

(303) 770-7024

Tony’s Meats and Market may be known for freshly butchered meats, but this shop also has a great selection of fresh fish that is shipped in daily. The shop brings sustainably raised fish, which is perfect for those who want to add omega-3s to their diet without contributing to overfishing and other issues. Tony’s offers specials and seafood bundles, so you can mix up your weekly recipe selection and save some money. With four locations in the south metro area, this shop is easily accessible. Tony’s also offers fresh produce and a wide selection of baked goods for a whole family meal.

