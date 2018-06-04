Crews Make Slow Progress On Southern Colorado Wildfire

The 416 fire sends smoke into the air as seen from Google Earth (credit: Google)

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Crews continue to make progress on the 416 Fire that started in La Plata County last week. The fire is 10 percent contained on Monday morning with 2,402 acres burned.

Overnight the fire was most active on its southern flank.

There are 384 crews on the fire which started on Friday morning 10 miles north of Durango.

Highway 550 will be open on Monday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Traffic will be restricted to one lane.

There is a forest closure in place for the San Juan National Forest. Visitors can call 970-385-8700 for more information.

The fire has caused more than 800 homes to be evacuated, and another 700 homes are on pre-evacuation notice. Those notices are still in place.

Smoke from the 416 Fire and another fire burning near Eagles Nest, New Mexico named the Ute Park Fire continues to make its way into the Denver metro area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

