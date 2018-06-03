  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Clear Creek Canyon, Clear Creek County, Golden, Local TV, Water Rescue
(credit: CBS)

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Emergency crews responded to a deadly water rescue in Clear Creek Canyon on Sunday.

clear creek canyon rescue 2 mgarcia Crews Respond To Deadly Water Rescue In Clear Creek Canyon

(credit: CBS)

The Clear Creek County Coroner’s Office confirmed the fatality to CBS4, but can’t confirm the identification until the victim’s family has been notified.

clear creek canyon rescue 1 mgarcia Crews Respond To Deadly Water Rescue In Clear Creek Canyon

(credit: CBS)

The owner of a nearby rafting company, AVA, in Idaho Springs tells CBS4 a heavy set man was with a group of men on a rafting trip. He says the man fell off the raft, and the others threw him a rope, but he was unresponsive.

U.S. 6 going east was closed for about an hour for the investigation, but has since reopened.

