CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Emergency crews responded to a deadly water rescue in Clear Creek Canyon on Sunday.

The Clear Creek County Coroner’s Office confirmed the fatality to CBS4, but can’t confirm the identification until the victim’s family has been notified.

The owner of a nearby rafting company, AVA, in Idaho Springs tells CBS4 a heavy set man was with a group of men on a rafting trip. He says the man fell off the raft, and the others threw him a rope, but he was unresponsive.

U.S. 6 going east was closed for about an hour for the investigation, but has since reopened.