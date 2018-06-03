  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Baltic Place, Denver Police, Englewood, Englewood Police, Local TV
(credit: CBS)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Police and a SWAT team responded to a home on Baltic Place in Englewood Sunday morning.

They say a carjacking suspect barricaded themselves alone inside the home which officials say he is associated with. Tactical officers are now negotiating with the suspect.

Investigators say the carjacking happened at around 11:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of Welton. They also say shots were fired, but details about that situation have not been released by Denver police as of yet.

The suspect, who has not been identified, is wanted on two felony warrants.

