DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Zoo is looking for a group of peacocks that flew away on Sunday.

Officials tell CBS4 a total of eight peacocks left, but five have been accounted for. Unfortunately, one was hit and killed by a vehicle near 23rd Street and Colorado Boulevard.

That leaves two others on the loose.

The large birds are popular around the zoo where they normally stay because officials say they are well fed.

Zoo officials remind the public, if you find a peacock, you cannot keep it.