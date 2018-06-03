By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – After a picture perfect Saturday we’ll see a much different weather influence to end the weekend.

Low pressure spinning over Arizona will lift across Colorado today bringing a pretty extensive shield of cloud cover along with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

There is also a lot of smoke in the atmosphere as southerly winds blow over the Ute Park Fire in New Mexico and the 416 Fire north of Durango.

Precipitation will be most widespread in southern and southwest Colorado which is exactly where it is needed the most.

In Denver and along the Front Range there’s a 20% chance to see some rain and any one spot.

The Front Range will see poor air quality this afternoon with an Ozone Alert in effect.

If you are headed to the Rockies game this afternoon expect more clouds than sun and a small chance to see a quick shower or storm.

