By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The weekend ended cloudy and cooler than it began with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

It was all thanks to an area of low pressure passing over Colorado.

Skies will clear overnight and we’ll wake up to plenty of sunshine on Monday as a ridge of high pressure builds into the state.

That ridge will hang out for the next 5-10 days with highs running 10-15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

No major weather systems are in the extended outlook but there will be enough moisture around to set off pop up showers and thunderstorms each afternoon with daytime heating.

The best chance of that happening will be over the mountains and foothills.

5day Latest Forecast: June Heat Wave Begins Monday

drought monitor Latest Forecast: June Heat Wave Begins Monday

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

