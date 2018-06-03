By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The weekend ended cloudy and cooler than it began with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

It was all thanks to an area of low pressure passing over Colorado.

Skies will clear overnight and we’ll wake up to plenty of sunshine on Monday as a ridge of high pressure builds into the state.

That ridge will hang out for the next 5-10 days with highs running 10-15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

No major weather systems are in the extended outlook but there will be enough moisture around to set off pop up showers and thunderstorms each afternoon with daytime heating.

The best chance of that happening will be over the mountains and foothills.

