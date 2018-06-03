  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado Parks & Wildlife, Evergreen, Evergreen Parks Department, Local TV

By Andrea Flores

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Volunteers are coming together to make sure kids learn to appreciate the outdoors. Crews from Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Evergreen Parks Department held an outdoor skills event Sunday.

evergreen outdoor skills transfer frame 0 Families Learn Outdoor Skills Thanks To Wildlife Volunteers

(credit: CBS)

Brad Evers and his family spent their day enjoying the great outdoors in Evergreen.

“This is God’s country. This is what Colorado’s all about,” Evers said.

evergreen outdoor skills transfer frame 210 Families Learn Outdoor Skills Thanks To Wildlife Volunteers

(credit: CBS)

The family joined other families during Evergreen’s Outdoor Skills Day for lessons on fishing, shooting safety, and how to be “bear aware.”

evergreen outdoor skills transfer frame 180 Families Learn Outdoor Skills Thanks To Wildlife Volunteers

(credit: CBS)

“I want them to walk away with them knowing there’s more to life than just video games, than just being on the phone all the time, that there’s opportunities right around the corner from us,” Evers said.

SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

Even his teenage daughter, Misty, knows it’s best to take a break from technology and get some fresh air.

evergreen outdoor skills transfer frame 2418 Families Learn Outdoor Skills Thanks To Wildlife Volunteers

(credit: CBS)

“When you’re on your phone all the time it gets kind of tiring and boring,” she said. “I just like fishing; I like being in nature. It’s really fun and I get to bond with our family, and I like it.”

With 11 kids, Brad says the biggest skill he can pass on to his kids is patience.

evergreen outdoor skills transfer frame 436 Families Learn Outdoor Skills Thanks To Wildlife Volunteers

(credit: CBS)

“You just have to be patient with them, and let them understand that you’re going to have tangle ups, it’s just like life,” said Brad. “There’s going to be tangles in life all the time, if you can work through and untangle them, it’ll be better.”

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.

