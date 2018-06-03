By Andrea Flores

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Volunteers are coming together to make sure kids learn to appreciate the outdoors. Crews from Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Evergreen Parks Department held an outdoor skills event Sunday.

Brad Evers and his family spent their day enjoying the great outdoors in Evergreen.

“This is God’s country. This is what Colorado’s all about,” Evers said.

The family joined other families during Evergreen’s Outdoor Skills Day for lessons on fishing, shooting safety, and how to be “bear aware.”

“I want them to walk away with them knowing there’s more to life than just video games, than just being on the phone all the time, that there’s opportunities right around the corner from us,” Evers said.

Even his teenage daughter, Misty, knows it’s best to take a break from technology and get some fresh air.

“When you’re on your phone all the time it gets kind of tiring and boring,” she said. “I just like fishing; I like being in nature. It’s really fun and I get to bond with our family, and I like it.”

With 11 kids, Brad says the biggest skill he can pass on to his kids is patience.

“You just have to be patient with them, and let them understand that you’re going to have tangle ups, it’s just like life,” said Brad. “There’s going to be tangles in life all the time, if you can work through and untangle them, it’ll be better.”

