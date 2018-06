DENVER (CBS4) – Unaffiliated voters get their first chance in Colorado history to vote in the state’s primaries.

Ballots will start going out on Monday.

We've updated our party registration figures. They now include May. Remember, ballots go out starting Monday. https://t.co/2YpnqifheI #copolitics pic.twitter.com/d7i9hMHyKZ — Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams (@COSecofState) June 1, 2018

There are more than one million voters, who are not Democrats or Republicans, who will get to vote in the primary.

A ballot measure in 2016 changed those rules.

Independents make up the majority of Colorado voters.

The big race this year is for the governor’s seat.

RELATED: Campaign 2018 Story Archive