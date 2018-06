DENVER (CBS4) – The Uber driver accused of shooting and killing a passenger in Denver faced a judge on Saturday.

Police arrested Michael Andre Hancock on Friday on first degree murder. Hancock told officers the passenger, 45-year-old Hyun Kim, attacked him, so Hancock fired his gun.

The shooting caused Hancock to crash on Interstate 25 near University Boulevard.

Kim died at the hospital.

On Saturday, Hancock was placed on a no bond hold.