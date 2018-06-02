By Danielle Chavira

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Weld County Sheriff’s Office got their chance to make their mark on a Dodge Charger by signing it with permanent marker.

CBS4’s Karen Morfitt first reported on the car in May during National Police Week.

Jenna Hudlicky turned her personal car into a driving tribute to law enforcement officers. It bears an American flag with white, black and a blue stripe and dozens of signatures of Colorado’s law enforcement officers.

“They put their lives on the line for us every single day. They don’t know whether or not they are going to come home to their families,” Hudlicky said. “This is my outward show of support.”

On Wednesday, the car traveled to Weld County where deputies signed their names on the car.

It’s part of Hudlicky’s effort to stop at every agency in Colorado.

