(credit: Weld County Sheriff)

By Danielle Chavira

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Weld County Sheriff’s Office got their chance to make their mark on a Dodge Charger by signing it with permanent marker.

weld co sheriff signing 5 credit weld co sheriff Thin Blue Line Car Travels To Deputies In Northern Colorado

(credit: Weld County Sheriff)

CBS4’s Karen Morfitt first reported on the car in May during National Police Week.

Jenna Hudlicky turned her personal car into a driving tribute to law enforcement officers. It bears an American flag with white, black and a blue stripe and dozens of signatures of Colorado’s law enforcement officers.

weld co sheriff signing 2 credit weld co sheriff Thin Blue Line Car Travels To Deputies In Northern Colorado

(credit: Weld County Sheriff)

“They put their lives on the line for us every single day. They don’t know whether or not they are going to come home to their families,” Hudlicky said. “This is my outward show of support.”

weld co sheriff signing 1 credit weld co sheriff Thin Blue Line Car Travels To Deputies In Northern Colorado

(credit: Weld County Sheriff)

On Wednesday, the car traveled to Weld County where deputies signed their names on the car.

It’s part of Hudlicky’s effort to stop at every agency in Colorado.

Danielle Chavira is a digital producer for CBS4. She’s an avid runner and novice flyfisher. Connect with her on Twitter @danielle_c8.

