By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Southerly winds will transport smoke across Colorado on Sunday and it could potentially reduce the visibility, especially during the morning hours.

The smoke is coming from the 416 Fire in southwest Colorado and the Ute Park Fire in northern New Mexico.

Smoke settling into Hermosa along Hwy 550 in the San Juans due to the #416Fire as of 9 pm on June 2. Expecting this smoke to once again make its way down to Durango overnight into Sunday morning as downslope and downvalley winds occur. #cowx Webcam image credit: @ColoradoDOT pic.twitter.com/20H6KpPIs6 — NWS Grand Junction (@NWSGJT) June 3, 2018

The wind is associated with an area of low pressure that will produce scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day on Sunday.

