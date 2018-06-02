  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:22 PMBMW Saturday Sports Extra
    10:35 PMBlue Bloods
    11:35 PMCSI: Miami
    View All Programs
Filed Under:416 Fire, Air Quality, Ute Park Fire, Wildfire Smoke

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Southerly winds will transport smoke across Colorado on Sunday and it could potentially reduce the visibility, especially during the morning hours.

The smoke is coming from the 416 Fire in southwest Colorado and the Ute Park Fire in northern New Mexico.

cks satrad 1 Two Large Wildfires May Produce Smoky Skies Across Colorado Sunday

The wind is associated with an area of low pressure that will produce scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day on Sunday.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s