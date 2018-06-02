LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)- The Seaquest Aquarium is now officially open in the Southwest Plaza Mall in Littleton.

SeaQuest is an interactive aquarium, which brings more than 300 species of wildlife in to their location inside the mall.

Officials hope the new attraction will help increase foot traffic and change the way people think about visiting the mall.

“Malls are going through a transition, for sure,” Else MacDonald, a marketing specialist for the company, said. “Malls have that target audience that we are going after. They have easy accessibility; they have excellent parking, other venues and shops.”

LINK: SeaQuest