  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PMPaid Program
    6:30 PMPaid Program
    7:00 PMRansom
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Indoor Aquarium, Littleton, Local TV, SeaQuest, Southwest Plaza Mall
(credit: CBS)

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)- The Seaquest Aquarium is now officially open in the Southwest Plaza Mall in Littleton.

seaquest opens 5vo transfer frame 0 SeaQuest Officially Opens With Hope Of Bringing New Life To Mall

(credit: CBS)

SeaQuest is an interactive aquarium, which brings more than 300 species of wildlife in to their location inside the mall.

seaquest opens 5vo transfer frame 496 SeaQuest Officially Opens With Hope Of Bringing New Life To Mall

(credit: CBS)

Officials hope the new attraction will help increase foot traffic and change the way people think about visiting the mall.

seaquest opens 5vo transfer frame 270 SeaQuest Officially Opens With Hope Of Bringing New Life To Mall

(credit: CBS)

“Malls are going through a transition, for sure,” Else MacDonald, a marketing specialist for the company, said. “Malls have that target audience that we are going after. They have easy accessibility; they have excellent parking, other venues and shops.”

LINK: SeaQuest

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s