By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado will enjoy plenty of sunshine today thanks to a dry and cooler air mass that moved in late Friday.

Clouds will virtually be nil until this evening when some moisture will start moving in from the south.

That moisture will be associated with an area of low pressure that passes by tomorrow. It will bring a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms for the last half of your weekend.

We aren’t talking a washout, but if you will be out and about on Sunday, there is a 30-40% chance for a shower or thunderstorm at given location.

The heat will crank up next week with 90s back in our forecast.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

