Hundreds Expected At 2nd Annual Ark Valley Pride Week

Filed Under:Ark Valley Pride, Chaffee County, Gay Pride, Local TV, Pride Week, Salida
(credit: CBS)

SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) – The parade and picnic at the second annual Ark Valley Pride week deemed a huge success in the town of Salida.

(credit: CBS)

Organizer Jimmy Sellars says he expected an even larger crowd from the inaugural event.

Local businesses came together to make sure the event remains free for the family with a picnic and free music in the park.

CBS4’s Matt Kroschel speaks at the Ark Valley Pride festival in Salida. (credit: CBS)

Reporter Matt Kroschel was a guest speaker Saturday afternoon sharing his personal LGBTQ journey since graduating from Salida High School in 2007.

(credit: Ark Valley Pride)

In the year since the first event was held, Sellars says the local group who organized the event has helped create three local gay-straight alliance groups in local schools, founded a support group for parents with lgbtq youth, created “Safe Zones” where youth can find resources and are handling all the LGBTQ support programming in the area.

LINK: Ark Valley Pride

