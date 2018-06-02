Hundreds Expected At 2nd Annual Ark Valley Pride Week

SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) – The parade and picnic at the second annual Ark Valley Pride week deemed a huge success in the town of Salida.

Organizer Jimmy Sellars says he expected an even larger crowd from the inaugural event.

Local businesses came together to make sure the event remains free for the family with a picnic and free music in the park.

Reporter Matt Kroschel was a guest speaker Saturday afternoon sharing his personal LGBTQ journey since graduating from Salida High School in 2007.

In the year since the first event was held, Sellars says the local group who organized the event has helped create three local gay-straight alliance groups in local schools, founded a support group for parents with lgbtq youth, created “Safe Zones” where youth can find resources and are handling all the LGBTQ support programming in the area.

LINK: Ark Valley Pride