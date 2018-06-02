  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – The City of Denver served two dockless scooter companies with notices to remove their scooters immediately.

lime scooters rs raw 01 concatenated 113300 frame 989 City Orders Dockless Scooter Companies To Remove Scooters

The notices also said the city would confiscate scooters parked illegally on public roads, alleys and sidewalks.

Denver Public Works offered this statement on Friday:

This afternoon, Denver Public Works provided notice to LimeBike and Bird that they are in violation of Denver Revised Municipal Code Chapter 49, Article IX, which states it is unlawful to utilize any street, alley, sidewalk, parkway or other public place for the storage of goods, wares or merchandise.  

Denver Public Works also gave these companies an Order for Immediate Removal of their scooters from the public right of way in Denver.

The city will be removing scooters left unattended in the public right of way to the extent its resources allow.

Meanwhile, members of the public utilizing these company’s scooters should be aware that, via city rules and ordinances, these scooters are not allowed to operate in the roadway except to cross the street at an intersection, nor are they allowed in bike lanes, on the city’s trail system, or in city parks.

We urge people to keep safety in the forefront of their minds, riding slowly and in a controlled fashion on the sidewalk and yielding to pedestrians at all times.

Denver will be working toward developing rules that regulate dockless transportation companies, emphasizing safety and respect for public spaces.

Lime rolled out their electric scooters last week, and Bird scooters have been out for a day.

