FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Brewers and brew lovers celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Anheuser-Busch facility in Fort Collins on Saturday.

The popular Budweiser Clydesdales even strolled into town for a special visit.

Then the party continued with a Budweiser’s Backyard celebration complete with beer and food demonstrations, tastings and music.

The 570 Coloradans who work at the brewery were also celebrated.