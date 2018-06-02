  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chalk Art Festival, Larimer Square, Local TV, Westminster High School
(credit: CBS)

By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4) – Thousands of people make their way to Larimer Square for the Denver Chalk Art Festival every year.

chalk art rs raw 01 concatenated 115439 frame 740 Chalk Art Festival Comes Full Circle For Colorado Teacher

(credit: CBS)

For Michelle Music, it’s like she never left. That’s because she’s been painting the pavement since the event started.

chalk art rs raw 01 concatenated 115439 frame 16443 Chalk Art Festival Comes Full Circle For Colorado Teacher

Michelle Music (credit: CBS)

“When I was a student at Ranum High School, my art teacher brought us to the very first ever Chalk Art Festival when it was only two teams,” Music said. “I remember we practiced in our driveway, and it was awesome. We ran around grabbing free samples and spending two very sweaty days in the sun. It was a good time.”

chalk art rs raw 01 concatenated 115439 frame 800 Chalk Art Festival Comes Full Circle For Colorado Teacher

(credit: CBS)

Now, an art teacher at Westminster High School, Music says she passing the tradition onto her students.

“I think our teamwork and love for each other as friends and peers really conveys through our art,” said Alexandra Music, Michelle’s stepdaughter and a Westminster High School senior.

chalk art rs raw 01 concatenated 115439 frame 24452 Chalk Art Festival Comes Full Circle For Colorado Teacher

Alexandra Music (credit: CBS)

Students are entering their piece in the youth competition, taking what they’ve learned in the classroom and bringing it to life together.

“Collaborating in art is very hard because you have to listen, and you have to be very involved and very active, and you have to be able to take critique,” the art teacher said.

chalk art rs raw 01 concatenated 115439 frame 28022 Chalk Art Festival Comes Full Circle For Colorado Teacher

(credit: CBS)

With school out for the season, Music hopes to make this summer ritual something they’ll never forget.

“It’s something that they remember. The thing I remember from high school the most is going to the Chalk Art Festival.”

The Chalk Art Festival Runs through Sunday night.

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s