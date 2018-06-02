By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4) – Thousands of people make their way to Larimer Square for the Denver Chalk Art Festival every year.

For Michelle Music, it’s like she never left. That’s because she’s been painting the pavement since the event started.

“When I was a student at Ranum High School, my art teacher brought us to the very first ever Chalk Art Festival when it was only two teams,” Music said. “I remember we practiced in our driveway, and it was awesome. We ran around grabbing free samples and spending two very sweaty days in the sun. It was a good time.”

Now, an art teacher at Westminster High School, Music says she passing the tradition onto her students.

“I think our teamwork and love for each other as friends and peers really conveys through our art,” said Alexandra Music, Michelle’s stepdaughter and a Westminster High School senior.

Students are entering their piece in the youth competition, taking what they’ve learned in the classroom and bringing it to life together.

“Collaborating in art is very hard because you have to listen, and you have to be very involved and very active, and you have to be able to take critique,” the art teacher said.

With school out for the season, Music hopes to make this summer ritual something they’ll never forget.

“It’s something that they remember. The thing I remember from high school the most is going to the Chalk Art Festival.”

The Chalk Art Festival Runs through Sunday night.

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.