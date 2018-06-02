  • CBS4On Air

DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – The 416 Wildfire near Durango grew to 1,500 acres on Saturday — with 0 percent of it contained.

The La Plata County manager declared a state of local disaster on Friday.

durango fire from la plata county sheriff 416 Fire Grows In Southern Colorado; Evacuation Orders Still In Place

The 416 Fire burning north of Durango along Highway 550. (credit: La Plata County Sheriff)

Residents from 825 homes in the Baker’s Bridge area at County Road 250, north to Electra Lake Road are under mandatory evacuation orders.

Pre-evacuation notices were given to 760 homes in the Purgatory, Durango Mountain Resort, Cascade Village, Celadon, Red Tail Mountain Ranch, and Elkhorn Mountain subdivisions.

fire near durango 5vomap frame 939 416 Fire Grows In Southern Colorado; Evacuation Orders Still In Place

The fire was burning on the west side of Highway 550. It was first reported just after 10 a.m. on Friday.

That highway remained closed on Saturday morning.

An air quality health advisory has been issued for southwest Colorado through Saturday morning, including Durango, Rockwood and Hermosa.

416 Fire Grows In Southern Colorado; Evacuation Orders Still In Place

(credit: inciweb.nwcg.gov)

The area where the fire is burning continues to experience exceptional drought.

Crews are fighting the flames from both the ground and the air.

416 fire 1 usfs san juan fb 416 Fire Grows In Southern Colorado; Evacuation Orders Still In Place

Aerial view of the 416 fire (credit: USFS San Juan National Forest)

Officials said drones in the air near the fire were disrupting the air attack efforts and urged people to clear the area.

