416 Fire Grows In Southern Colorado; Evacuation Orders Still In Place

DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – The 416 Wildfire near Durango grew to 1,500 acres on Saturday — with 0 percent of it contained.

The La Plata County manager declared a state of local disaster on Friday.

Residents from 825 homes in the Baker’s Bridge area at County Road 250, north to Electra Lake Road are under mandatory evacuation orders.

Pre-evacuation notices were given to 760 homes in the Purgatory, Durango Mountain Resort, Cascade Village, Celadon, Red Tail Mountain Ranch, and Elkhorn Mountain subdivisions.

The fire was burning on the west side of Highway 550. It was first reported just after 10 a.m. on Friday.

That highway remained closed on Saturday morning.

US Highway 550 remains closed due to #416Fire. Here’s an alternate route pic.twitter.com/fTRAfDqoPA — La Plata County, CO (@LaPlataCountyCO) June 2, 2018

An air quality health advisory has been issued for southwest Colorado through Saturday morning, including Durango, Rockwood and Hermosa.

The area where the fire is burning continues to experience exceptional drought.

Crews are fighting the flames from both the ground and the air.

Officials said drones in the air near the fire were disrupting the air attack efforts and urged people to clear the area.

Drones are in the air near the #416Fire, disrupting air attack efforts. GET YOUR DRONES OUT OF THE SKY, PEOPLE! — La Plata County, CO (@LaPlataCountyCO) June 1, 2018

