By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The state health department has issued a health advisory for parts of southeast Colorado through Saturday morning due to wildfire smoke creating poor air quality.

Areas under the advisory include Baca County and eastern Las Animas County.

pikes peak se New Mexico Wildfire Sending Thick Smoke Into Southeast Colorado

The smoke is coming from the Ute Park Fire in northern New Mexico.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

