By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The state health department has issued a health advisory for parts of southeast Colorado through Saturday morning due to wildfire smoke creating poor air quality.

Areas under the advisory include Baca County and eastern Las Animas County.

The smoke is coming from the Ute Park Fire in northern New Mexico.

You can see the smoke in SE Colorado from the top of Pikes Peak. The smoke is from the #UteParkFire in northern New Mexico. #COwx #4wx pic.twitter.com/7Xv0nv7KWm — Chris Spears (@ChrisCBS4) June 1, 2018

