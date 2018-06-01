DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver say a man is dead after shooting at Interstate 25 and University Boulevard. They say it appears an Uber driver shot and killed his passenger after a dispute.

The shooting occurred at about 2:45 a.m., according to police.

Interstate 25 southbound was closed at University for several hours while officers investigated the shooting but reopened at about 8:30 a.m.

“There appears to be a conflict between an Uber driver and his passenger. The passenger did suffer gunshot wound or wounds and was transported to the hospital where subsequently he was pronounced dead a short time later,” Denver Police Department public information officer Sonny Jackson said.

“We do know [the driver] worked for Uber,” Jackson said. “We’re going to determine if he was on a ride, what the relationship was between what appears to be a passenger and the driver, but I don’t think any relationship prior to this particular run.”

Jackson said it is not clear whether the passenger was armed.

The Uber driver was handcuffed at the scene and questioned at police headquarters but was not in custody, according to Denver Police Department public information officer Sonny Jackson.

“I’m not going to speculate on charges,” Jackson stated. “That’s up to the district attorney to determine charges, if there are any at all.”

“We have a pretty wide evidence field that we’re working with. We’ll gather all that up and we’ll process that, present our findings to the district attorney and see if we have a case here or not,” he said.

“At this point time in we are talking with everybody we believe to be involved,” Jackson said. “We don’t think there’s any public safety risk out there, but it is ongoing active investigation.”

Police are asking anyone who was on the highway between 2:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. and may have witnessed the dispute inside the vehicle to contact investigators.

“We’ve talked to witnesses, we’re looking for more. That’s the one thing that I would stress,” Jackson added.