BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) — A Brighton man has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for soliciting child prostitutes and human trafficking of minors on Facebook.

Jorge Reyes, 27, was arrested by Brighton police in April 2017.

Prosecutors say Reyes had access to a female acquaintance’s Facebook profile and used it to contact more than 400 females, ranging in age from 15 to 21.

While posing as the female, Reyes asked potential victims if they wanted to make money cleaning houses.

“Once they responded, Reyes, still posing as the female, would ask if they would clean the house wearing little or no clothing and told them that they would be paid more if they were willing to engage in sex acts,” prosecutors stated.

Prosecutors said the scheme continued from August 2016 to April 2017.

While most of the contact was online solicitation only, prosecutors said he met with three victims, ages 16 and 17, in early 2017 and had sexual contact with them in his car. Prosecutors said he promised to pay the teens several hundred dollars but never did.

The case was investigated by the Brighton Police Department and the FBI innocence Lost Task Force. Facebook provided thousands of pages of Facebook records for the investigation of this case.

“This was an important case for our human trafficking unit, which was involved from the inception of this case in the investigation, arrest and prosecution of this defendant,” said District Attorney Dave Young. “He used Facebook to contact and manipulate these young girls, offering them employment as a ruse to satisfy his own needs.”

Reyes pleaded guilty to one count of human tracking of minors involving three victims and one count of soliciting child prostitute involving nine victims.

Adams County District Judge Tomee Crespin sentenced Reyes to 24 years in prison plus 10 years of sex offender intensive supervision probation once he is released. He also must register as a sex offender.