BREAKING NEWSUber Driver Arrested For Investigation Of First Degree Murder After Deadly Shooting On I-25
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMTogether with Karen Leigh
    View All Programs
Filed Under:6th Avenue, Angel Matthew Gallegos, Anthony Martinez, Denver Police, Local TV, Perry Street, Raymond Flores, Shooting Investigation
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4)– Officers have released the identities of the suspect and victims in a triple shooting left two dead on Wednesday afternoon.

Police rushed to the scene at 6th and Perry just after noon on Wednesday.

6th and perry shooting 3 Suspect, Victims Identified In Triple Shooting

Copter4 flew over the scene of the triple shooting at 6th and Perry (credit: CBS)

Investigators arrested Angel Matthew Gallegos on two counts of investigation of first-degree murder and one count of assault in the shooting.

6th perry shooting 5vo frame 330 Suspect, Victims Identified In Triple Shooting

(credit: CBS)

The two shooting victims pronounced dead at Denver Health Medical Center have been identified by the coroner as Anthony Martinez, 16, and Raymond Flores, 26.

6th and perry shooting Suspect, Victims Identified In Triple Shooting

(credit: CBS)

Police continue to investigate what led up to the shooting. The third victim was in critical condition at the hospital after the shooting. That victim’s name has not been released.

6th perry shooting 5vo frame 0 Suspect, Victims Identified In Triple Shooting

(credit: CBS)

6th and perry shooting 1 Suspect, Victims Identified In Triple Shooting

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s