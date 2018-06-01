DENVER (CBS4)– Officers have released the identities of the suspect and victims in a triple shooting left two dead on Wednesday afternoon.

Police rushed to the scene at 6th and Perry just after noon on Wednesday.

Investigators arrested Angel Matthew Gallegos on two counts of investigation of first-degree murder and one count of assault in the shooting.

The two shooting victims pronounced dead at Denver Health Medical Center have been identified by the coroner as Anthony Martinez, 16, and Raymond Flores, 26.

Police continue to investigate what led up to the shooting. The third victim was in critical condition at the hospital after the shooting. That victim’s name has not been released.