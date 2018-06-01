AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The City of Aurora held its first ever Bike to Work Prep Day to help cyclists know the resources available to them.

“We wanted to really create more awareness about biking in Aurora, and the benefits it can bring, not only for commuting to and from work, but how you can fit this into your daily life,” said Brenden Paradies, planner with the City of Aurora.

FURTHER RESOURCES: Smart Commute

Bike to Work Day on June 27th was the focus of the event, but people could also learn about bike sharing, and multi-modal commuting. RTD was there to demonstrate how to put a bike on a bus.

There were maps of Aurora’s parks, trails, and open spaces. As well as, bike checklists and simple maintenance information. The message being that biking is an easy option in Aurora.

“It’s a lot easier than you think. And it’s helping to reduce carbon emissions, it’s helping to reduce traffic, and who wants to be stuck in a traffic jam during morning rush hour,” Paradies said.

Colorado’s Bike to Work Day is sponsored by Way to Go. It’ s designed to give people an easy way to try biking to work, and more than a third of riders on that day are first-time participants.

LINK: Register for Colorado Bike to Work Day