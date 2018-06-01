By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Expect another mostly sunny and very warm day on Friday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees in the Denver area.

A cold front that was near Salt Lake City early Friday morning will travel east during the day and reach Denver and the Front Range during the late afternoon and evening. It will be obvious when the front arrives thanks to winds gusting over 30 mph. What you won’t see is rain. The atmosphere is so dry that the front simply won’t be able to produce showers or thunderstorms.

The combination of the dry air and the wind associated with the front is concerning when it comes to the fire danger. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for most of the mountains and almost the entire Western Slope. Closer to Denver, the foothills of Jefferson County are including as well as South Park.

Behind the front temperatures will drop about 10-15 degrees for Saturday. It will be beautiful start to the weekend with lots of sunshine and comfortable afternoon temperatures in the 70s.

It stays dry statewide through Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the mountains. And eventually a few of those storms could drift east toward Denver and the Front Range so plan on a 20% chance for rain at lower elevations Sunday afternoon. In the mountains, the chance for rain is 50-60% on Sunday.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.