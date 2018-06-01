  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Cold Case, Colorado Springs, DNA Phenotyping, Jennifer Watkins, Memorial Hospital, Murder Investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Investigators believe they have an idea of what a killer could look like in a nearly 20-year-old murder case.

Jennifer Watkins was found dead at Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs in 1999. The 23-year-old worked there as a food service aide.

jennifer watkins Investigators Release Suspect Sketch In Cold Case Murder

Jennifer Watkins (credit: Colorado Springs Police)

Her body was discovered by a maintenance worker.

Through a process called DNA phenotyping, investigators were able to develop a composite of the suspect that was created through DNA found at the scene.

springs cold case 5vo frame 796 Investigators Release Suspect Sketch In Cold Case Murder

(credit: Colorado Springs Police)

The lab estimates that the killer was about 25 years old at the time and of Northern European ancestry, blue or green eyes with blond or brown hair and fair skin.

