COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Investigators believe they have an idea of what a killer could look like in a nearly 20-year-old murder case.

Jennifer Watkins was found dead at Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs in 1999. The 23-year-old worked there as a food service aide.

Her body was discovered by a maintenance worker.

Through a process called DNA phenotyping, investigators were able to develop a composite of the suspect that was created through DNA found at the scene.

The lab estimates that the killer was about 25 years old at the time and of Northern European ancestry, blue or green eyes with blond or brown hair and fair skin.