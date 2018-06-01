BREAKING NEWSUber Driver Arrested For Investigation Of First Degree Murder After Deadly Shooting On I-25
B-Cycle, Happy Bikes, Happy City

By Douglas Hoffacker

DENVER (CBS4)– If you use Denver’s bike sharing program B-Cycle, several new bikes sporting different colors might catch your eye.

Local artists have hand painted four bikes with their own unique design. They’re part of a six week city-wide art installation called “Happy City.”

happy hikes from happy city denver copy Check Out A Happy City Bike Next Time Youre On A B Cycle

(credit: Happy City)

The artists got their inspiration for their work from neighborhoods in which they live and ride.

Denver B-Cycle also has some specially painted Happy Bikes around town.

bcycle art 12vo frame 7721 Check Out A Happy City Bike Next Time Youre On A B Cycle

(credit: CBS)

If you find one and check one out, you’ll get a code that lets a friend ride another B-Cycle for free.

bcycle art 12vo frame 173 Check Out A Happy City Bike Next Time Youre On A B Cycle

(credit: CBS)

LINK: Denver B-Cycle

bcycle art 12vo frame 377 Check Out A Happy City Bike Next Time Youre On A B Cycle

(credit: CBS)

