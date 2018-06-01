By Douglas Hoffacker

DENVER (CBS4)– If you use Denver’s bike sharing program B-Cycle, several new bikes sporting different colors might catch your eye.

Local artists have hand painted four bikes with their own unique design. They’re part of a six week city-wide art installation called “Happy City.”

The artists got their inspiration for their work from neighborhoods in which they live and ride.

Denver B-Cycle also has some specially painted Happy Bikes around town.

If you find one and check one out, you’ll get a code that lets a friend ride another B-Cycle for free.

LINK: Denver B-Cycle