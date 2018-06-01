BREAKING NEWSFatal shooting investigation shuts down I-25 southbound at University
Filed Under:Aurora, Deadly Crash, Interstate 225, South Parker Road
(CBS)

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — One person died after a crash on South Parker Road in Aurora Friday morning.

A Mercedes Benz sedan and a Toyota SUV collided near the northbound off ramp from Interstate 225 at about 5:20 a.m., according to the Aurora Police Department.

“It appears that the Mercedes Benz was on the Northbound I-225 exit ramp crossing S. Parker Rd. and ran through a red light into Southbound traffic where it was struck by the Toyota,” investigators said in a statement.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital. It’s not clear which driver was killed. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

“Speed, alcohol and drugs are not thought to be factors in the crash at this time,” investigators stated.

Southbound South Parker Road was closed at South Peoria Street for several hours while police investigated.

