BREAKING NEWSUber Driver Arrested For Investigation Of First Degree Murder After Deadly Shooting On I-25
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMTogether with Karen Leigh
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arvada, arvada fire, Camp Ember, EMS, Local TV
(credit: CBS)

By Joel Hillan

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – A special fire-based camp is helping some young women explore a possible career as a firefighter.

Camp Ember introduces young women ages 16-18 to the world of firefighting and emergency medical services (EMS).

female firefighters 5pkg frame 0 Camp Ember Puts Young Women In The Path Of Fire

(credit: CBS)

“So today we are cutting up cars and hitting cars and practicing saving someone,” explained Jayda Hinton.

She is one of 15 females participating in the special camp.

female firefighters 5pkg frame 924 Camp Ember Puts Young Women In The Path Of Fire

Jayda Hinton (credit: CBS)

“Since I was like five years old, I told my mom, ‘Oh I want to be a firefighter.'”

At just 5-foot, Jayda may not look like your typical firefighter, but she says that doesn’t matter.

female firefighters 5pkg frame 295 Camp Ember Puts Young Women In The Path Of Fire

(credit: CBS)

“I may not be able to do things that taller guys can do, but I can do lots of other things because of my shape and my size, so I just push myself and get around those things.”

SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

Hanna Snare learned about pushing her limits as well.

female firefighters 5pkg frame 954 Camp Ember Puts Young Women In The Path Of Fire

Hanna Snare (credit: CBS)

“It felt absolutely amazing just to know that what I thought was my limit wasn’t and I could push myself even further.”

female firefighters 5pkg frame 2240 Camp Ember Puts Young Women In The Path Of Fire

(credit: CBS)

She said she was a little wary coming into the camp, but quickly felt at home surrounded by mentors and peers who also defy stereotypes.

female firefighters 5pkg frame 1194 Camp Ember Puts Young Women In The Path Of Fire

(credit: CBS)

“The fact that I’m surrounded by a bunch of women that have pursued this industry and have become successful, I find it really amazing because it’s not the norm. It’s a sense of belonging and I know where I should be now.”

female firefighters 5pkg frame 117 Camp Ember Puts Young Women In The Path Of Fire

(credit: CBS)

Young women, willing to defy the stereotype and rise to the challenge of public service.

“It just really shows that you don’t have to be big guy with huge muscles to help or save people or make a difference; everyone’s a superhero in some way, they just have to find what drives them.”

female firefighters 5pkg frame 475 Camp Ember Puts Young Women In The Path Of Fire

(credit: CBS)

The annual camp is hosted by Arvada Fire Protection District, Red Rocks Community College and West Metro Fire Rescue.

female firefighters 5pkg frame 595 Camp Ember Puts Young Women In The Path Of Fire

(credit: CBS)

LINK: Camp Ember

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s