(CBS4) — A Colorado-built weather satellite is sending back its first images from a state-of-the-art camera.

The GOES-17 satellite was built by Lockheed Martin.

This is called a “full disk” view of earth.

The GOES-17 satellite can capture detailed weather patterns from its orbit above the U.S.

That’s despite some pretty big technical issues that experts are still trying to figure out.

The cooling system on that camera isn’t working properly — and scientists aren’t sure how it broke.

Until its fixed, The camera only works about 12 hours a day — when it’s not in the sun.

