(CBS4) — A Colorado-built weather satellite is sending back its first images from a state-of-the-art camera.

The GOES-17 satellite was built by Lockheed Martin.

Today, #GOES17 shares its first ABI instrument imagery, a stunning Full Disk view of our beautiful home planet, Earth. See more: https://t.co/rkpiJNRh9J pic.twitter.com/peGaMd3yyu — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) May 31, 2018

This is called a “full disk” view of earth.

The GOES-17 satellite can capture detailed weather patterns from its orbit above the U.S.

GOES-17 high resolution images bring the future of weather obs and forecasting to the Western US and Pacific, providing sharper/more detailed views of rapidly evolving systems; meaning more accurate, timely, reliable products and services. https://t.co/ti6wjJ3pOm @NOAAsatellites pic.twitter.com/VkE0Bsqklo — Louis Uccellini (@NWSDirector) May 31, 2018

That’s despite some pretty big technical issues that experts are still trying to figure out.

The cooling system on that camera isn’t working properly — and scientists aren’t sure how it broke.

Until its fixed, The camera only works about 12 hours a day — when it’s not in the sun.