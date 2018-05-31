  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    05:00 AMCBS4 This Morning-5A
    05:30 AMCBS4 This Morning-530A
    06:00 AMCBS4 This Morning-6A
    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Carpio-Sanguinette Park, Denver Parks And Recreation, Local TV, Mapleton Expeditionary School, Northside Park, Project Cure
(credit: CBS)

By Alan Gionet

DENVER (CBS4)– If you’re looking for things for your kids to do this summer, think about making Denver better.

Scott Gilmore, deputy executive director of Denver Parks and Planning says, “A lot of people say how beautiful our parks are, a lot of that is due to volunteers coming out and helping us out.”

denver volunteers da 01 concatenated 102058 frame 11134 Help Denver, Help Your Kids This Summer

(credit: CBS)

CBS4’s Alan Gionet visited while kids from the Mapleton Expeditionary School of the Arts in Thornton volunteered at newly named Carpio-Sanguinette Park, formerly Northside Park in Globeville.

denver volunteers da 01 concatenated 102058 frame 2022 Help Denver, Help Your Kids This Summer

(credit: CBS)

They painted over graffiti, picked up and put down new mulch.

denver volunteers da 01 concatenated 102058 frame 3449 Help Denver, Help Your Kids This Summer

(credit: CBS)

“We actually have about 250 – 260 volunteer activities a year,” said Gilmore. “About 10,000 people participate in those activities and it saves the city between $800,000 to $1 million in labor.”

denver volunteers da 01 concatenated 102058 frame 17052 Help Denver, Help Your Kids This Summer

CBS4’s Alan Gionet interviews Scott Gilmore, deputy executive director of Denver Parks and Planning (credit: CBS)

While the weather was hot, the kids had fun. The city is cautious to have supervisors nearby. Volunteering is as easy as going to the city’s website and signing up. Families and companies can organize to participate together.

park dedication 12vo2 frame 1982 Help Denver, Help Your Kids This Summer

(credit: CBS)

LINK: Denver Parks and Recreation

There are many other volunteer options for young people over the summer months.

denver volunteers da 01 concatenated 102058 frame 546 Help Denver, Help Your Kids This Summer

(credit: CBS)

Some are more indoors like helping Project Cure in their warehouse in Centennial. They ask that children be 14 years and older.

LINK: Project Cure

Alan Gionet is anchor of CBS4 This Morning and reports on a wide variety of issues and “Good Question” stories. He started at CBS4 in 1994. Follow Alan on Twitter @AlanGTV or on Facebook.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s