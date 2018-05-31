By Alan Gionet

DENVER (CBS4)– If you’re looking for things for your kids to do this summer, think about making Denver better.

Scott Gilmore, deputy executive director of Denver Parks and Planning says, “A lot of people say how beautiful our parks are, a lot of that is due to volunteers coming out and helping us out.”

CBS4’s Alan Gionet visited while kids from the Mapleton Expeditionary School of the Arts in Thornton volunteered at newly named Carpio-Sanguinette Park, formerly Northside Park in Globeville.

They painted over graffiti, picked up and put down new mulch.

“We actually have about 250 – 260 volunteer activities a year,” said Gilmore. “About 10,000 people participate in those activities and it saves the city between $800,000 to $1 million in labor.”

While the weather was hot, the kids had fun. The city is cautious to have supervisors nearby. Volunteering is as easy as going to the city’s website and signing up. Families and companies can organize to participate together.

There are many other volunteer options for young people over the summer months.

Some are more indoors like helping Project Cure in their warehouse in Centennial. They ask that children be 14 years and older.

