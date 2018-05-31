BREAKING NEWSPat Bowlen's Daughter Wants Denver Broncos Top Spot
(credit: Morton County Sheriff's Office, North Dakota)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Sentencing has been delayed a month for a Denver woman who pleaded guilty in a shooting incident during protests in North Dakota against the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

Authorities accused Red Fawn Fallis of firing a handgun three times during her October 2016 arrest in southern North Dakota. No one was hurt. She pleaded guilty Jan. 22 to civil disorder and a weapons charge.

Prosecutors agreed to drop a more serious weapons count and to recommend a sentence of no more than seven years in prison, though U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland can go as high as 15 years.

Fallis was to be sentenced Thursday. Hovland has moved it to June 25 to give her attorneys more time to prepare.

