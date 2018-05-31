By Jeff Todd

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– Angela Foote wants the old computer gathering dust inside your house.

She has organized a drive at Arapahoe High School on University Boulevard and Dry Creek on Saturday from 10 a.m. to Noon.

“My goal was to get two tons of computers,” Foote said.

She first learned about Denver Tech For All, an organization that refurbishes computers and gives them away for free to families in need so kids and parents can thrive in the tech age.

“I saw kids there that didn’t have computers for education,” Foote said. “Seeing these kids not having computers, I was like, ‘How can you do this? I could never go through school without a computer.’”

SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

So, for Foote’s Girl Scout Gold Award she’s hoping to hold a drive that will bring in hundreds of computers, monitors, keyboards, cables and mouses.

She’s holding the drive because in order for Denver Tech For All to help more people, they need more computers to refurbish.

“This is a very important thing and education, to me, is super important,” Foote said. “I will always be collecting and giving back to Denver tech for all.”

Denver Tech For all has donated given away 12,152 computers since it started in 1999.

LINK: Denver Tech For All

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.