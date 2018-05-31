DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver announced on Thursday the cancellation of a Medina Alert after the suspect vehicle wanted in a deadly hit-and-run was located.

On Tuesday, police arrested 22-year-old Isaac Paz, a person of interest in the deadly crash.

The crash turned into a Medina Alert in which the suspect’s vehicle description was broadcast on message boards along Colorado highways.

The crash happened early in the morning on May 25 at Evans Avenue and Bryant Street.

The victim was identified as 59-year-old Victor Barela.

Denver police said the hit-and-run driver headed eastbound when Barela was hit. The driver did not stop.

Police did not disclose where the vehicle was located.