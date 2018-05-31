BREAKING NEWSPat Bowlen's Daughter Wants Denver Broncos Top Spot
Isaac Paz (credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver announced on Thursday the cancellation of a Medina Alert after the suspect vehicle wanted in a deadly hit-and-run was located.

On Tuesday, police arrested 22-year-old Isaac Paz, a person of interest in the deadly crash.

Isaac Paz (credit: CBS)

Isaac Paz (credit: CBS)

The crash turned into a Medina Alert in which the suspect’s vehicle description was broadcast on message boards along Colorado highways.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The crash happened early in the morning on May 25 at Evans Avenue and Bryant Street.

The victim was identified as 59-year-old Victor Barela.

Denver police said the hit-and-run driver headed eastbound when Barela was hit. The driver did not stop.

Police did not disclose where the vehicle was located.

