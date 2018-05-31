MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – Confessed school shooter Nikolas Cruz made 3 cell phone videos in the days before he carried out a deadly rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last February. The videos are chilling in their lack of emotion, their indifference to the pain he planned to cause and the calculations and forethought he put into the shootings.

In one video, he introduces himself as if he were talking about his future plans.

“My name is Nick and I’m going to be the next school shooter of 2018. My goal is at least 20 people with an AR 15 and a couple of tracer rounds,” Cruz said in a video dated February 11.

The videos show Cruz meticulously planned his actions. One of the videos is from February 8.

“I’m going to take an Uber in the afternoon before 2:40,” he said. “After that, I’m going to go onto the school campus, walk up the stairs, unload my AR and shoot people,” he said.

The videos are stunning for how cold and disaffected Cruz appears. He discusses violence without emotion and clearly is angry at the world, feeling empowered by an assault rifle.

“I hate everyone and everything,” he said in one of the videos. “But with the power of my AR you will all know who I am. I had enough of being told what to do and when to do. I had enough of being people telling me I’m an idiot.”

Lori Alhadeff’s daughter Alyssa was one of Cruz’s victims. She’s aware of the videos and is sickened by them and hates that Cruz is getting this attention.

“This is not a person. This is an animal,” she said. “I think we need to stop bringing attention to this animal. I think we need to focus on keeping our schools safe.”

She said the warning signs were there and no one took decisive action.

“There were years and years of actions from this animal that we could have prevented this and our society chose to do nothing,” Alhadeff said.

Andrew Pollack’s daughter, Meadow, is one of Cruz’s victims. After learning of what’s on the videos, he said he cannot see how Cruz’s attorneys could attempt an insanity defense.

“He knew what he was doing,” Pollack said. “He planned it, what time he was gonna do it, who was gonna take him and it’s all premeditated murder.”

We showed the videos to Veronica Ruiz-Ashwal, a licensed mental health counselor. We asked her about Cruz’s comments about his assault rifle.

“That’s very indicative of a self-esteem issue,” she said. “We would see that — somebody has to obtain something to feel that sense of power that they don’t feel within themselves.”

The Cruz the public sees and hears on these videos contrasts with the picture we see of Cruz in court where he appears meek and timid, with his head bowed and his gaze firmly fixed on the floor.

On the videos, however, Cruz talks big of committing a mass killing and somehow reveling in it.

“Location is Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, Florida,” he said. “It’s gonna be a big event. When you see me on the news, you’ll know who I am.”

RELATED: Parkland School Shooting Suspect Getting ‘Piles Of Letters’ From Fans

The parents of several other victims told CBS Miami that they will not watch the videos. Fred Guttenberg said he does not want to see Cruz looking happy or pleased with himself in the videos.

“The idea that someone could be discussing this kind of act and be someone? I’m horrified,” Guttenberg said.