By Michael Abeyta

DENVER (CBS4)– Like any business, Nicollette Guido and Rose Shelly’s Denver-based company “Bootay Bag” started with a good idea.

“Our founder kind of came upon this idea. She was shopping and also received a subscription box in the same day and it just kind of clicked that there was nothing really out there for a product that women don’t particularly like shopping for,” said Guido.

That product is women’s underwear. Bootay Bag now delivers underwear to women in a bag every month, for a subscription fee.

When the company started three years ago, the world of online subscription services was just taking off. There were a few that had seen success delivering everything from toiletries and fashion to dog toys and meal prep ingredients. However, when entrepreneurs needed advice they really didn’t know where to look.

“It was definitely out in the wind yeah. We had a lot of research that went into it and a few contacts,” said Shelly.

Chris George had the same experience. He helped start a men’s subscription box but when he wanted to connect with other industry professionals, he realized there wasn’t an easy way to find people like him.

“In 2016, I wanted to go to an event in the industry and there was nothing out there. So my co-founders and I got our heads together and said, ‘Hey! Let’s host an event in the subscription space,’” said George.

This is now the third year of Subscription Summit and it was located in Denver. The goal is to connect people with an idea to people who can help them turn it into a thriving business.

They have industry professionals and companies for networking and speeches with tips and advice.

Nicollette & Rose have come to this conference all three years and they say, the wisdom they’ve gained has helped Bootay Bag take off.

“Networking with how they’ve learned and how we’ve learned and sharing that information together has really, really been beneficial,” said Shelly.

