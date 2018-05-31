DENVER (CBS4) — New housing for the homeless opens Thursday in Denver.

The building on North Broadway is made up of 101 units that will give homeless people a safe place to live and improve their lives.

It was made possible through the Social Impact Bond Initiative, a program launched by Mayor Michael Hancock back in 2016.

It is a unique type of contract where private lenders loan money for an objective — in this case, housing and services for more than 250 homeless individuals.

The initiative has already shown success — after six months, 95 percent of the people who were granted housing remained in the program.

It’s also reduced for participants the number of nights they end up in trouble and in jail.

A lot of people and organizations worked to make this happen so it’s an exciting day for them as well as the people who will now have a place to call home.