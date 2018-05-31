By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Temperatures will climb about 15 degrees above normal for the final day of May on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 up and down the entire corridor.

It will also stay mostly sunny and dry thanks to a strong ridge of high pressure over Colorado. The only exception is over the higher mountains (generally above 10,000 ft) where very isolated gusty thunderstorms may develop during the afternoon and evening.

Similar weather is expected on Friday ahead of a cold front that will “cool” temperatures to around 80° for the weekend.

We also have one small chance for thunderstorms in the metro area late Sunday. Otherwise we’re dry through much of next week.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.