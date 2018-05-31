BREAKING NEWSPat Bowlen's Daughter Wants Denver Broncos Top Spot
Kelsie Schelling (credit: CBS)

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – A judge has ruled that the court will continue with the murder trial of a Pueblo man accused of murdering his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

A Pueblo District Court judge ruled on Thursday that there is enough evidence to bring the case against Donthe Lucas to trial.

donthe lucas 2 Judge: Murder Trial Will Continue In Case Of Missing Teen

Donthe Lucas (credit: Pueblo Police Dept.)

Investigators say Kelsie Schelling disappeared in February of 2013, and has never been seen since.

kelsie schelling Judge: Murder Trial Will Continue In Case Of Missing Teen

Kelsie Schelling (credit: CBS)

A Colorado Bureau of Investigations agent testified that he believes Schelling was killed at Lucas’ grandmother’s home on Manor Ridge Drive.

Lucas was charged with first-degree murder in December of 2017.

