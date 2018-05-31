PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – A judge has ruled that the court will continue with the murder trial of a Pueblo man accused of murdering his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

A Pueblo District Court judge ruled on Thursday that there is enough evidence to bring the case against Donthe Lucas to trial.

Investigators say Kelsie Schelling disappeared in February of 2013, and has never been seen since.

A Colorado Bureau of Investigations agent testified that he believes Schelling was killed at Lucas’ grandmother’s home on Manor Ridge Drive.

Lucas was charged with first-degree murder in December of 2017.