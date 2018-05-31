COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Colorado Springs is launching a new program designed to reduce panhandling. It urges people to donate to local service providers that help the homeless.

As part of the HelpCOS campaign, which the City of Colorado Springs launched in partnership with the Pikes Peak Area United Way, dozens of signs have been put up around the city.

The campaign would like people to stop giving money to panhandlers on street corners, instead donating online or through a text.

LINK: HelpCOS