(credit: City of Colorado Springs)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Colorado Springs is launching a new program designed to reduce panhandling. It urges people to donate to local service providers that help the homeless.

As part of the HelpCOS campaign, which the City of Colorado Springs launched in partnership with the Pikes Peak Area United Way, dozens of signs have been put up around the city.

panhandling program 5vo transfer frame 0 New Campaign To Encourage Donation To Services Instead Of Homeless

(credit: City of Colorado Springs)

The campaign would like people to stop giving money to panhandlers on street corners, instead donating online or through a text.

panhandling program 5vo transfer frame 210 New Campaign To Encourage Donation To Services Instead Of Homeless

(credit: City of Colorado Springs)

LINK: HelpCOS

