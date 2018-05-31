DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A Parker woman is going straight to jail following her sentencing on Thursday for driving away from the scene after she struck a boy.

Kimberley Miller struck the 11-year-old, leaving the victim with serious injuries including a fractured skull, and drove away. The crash happened at the intersection of Stonegate Parkway and Creekview Drive in July of last year.

Miller, 49, pleaded guilty in February to leaving the scene of the crash. She was sentenced to 30 days in jail on Thursday.