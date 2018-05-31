Filed Under:Alison Love, Douglas County, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Kimberley Miller, Local TV, Medina Alert, Parker, Stonegate Parkway

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A Parker woman is going straight to jail following her sentencing on Thursday for driving away from the scene after she struck a boy.

Kimberley Miller struck the 11-year-old, leaving the victim with serious injuries including a fractured skull, and drove away. The crash happened at the intersection of Stonegate Parkway and Creekview Drive in July of last year.

kimberly miller Hit & Run Driver Sentenced For Striking Boy Last Summer

Kimberley Miller (credit: Douglas County)

Miller, 49, pleaded guilty in February to leaving the scene of the crash. She was sentenced to 30 days in jail on Thursday.

dougco medina alert arrest 5vo frame 290 Hit & Run Driver Sentenced For Striking Boy Last Summer

The traffic stop where Kimberley Miller was arrested in the hit-and-run (credit: CBS)

