BREAKING NEWSPat Bowlen's Daughter Wants Denver Broncos Top Spot
Filed Under:Denver Museum Of Nature And Science, Dinosaur Bones, Fossils, Grand County, John Hankla, Jurassic Park, Local TV, The Collective Collection
(credit: CBS)

By Matt Kroschel

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The infatuation with creatures who died millions of years ago has pushed one Colorado man to not only create a business, but pass along his love to the next generation of dinosaur enthusiasts.

John Hankla and his wife moved to Grand County and brought with them 40 complete dinosaur skeleton casts.

dino dude e1527809795663 Dinosaur Lover Hopes To Pass Along Love Of Fossils To Next Generation

(credit: CBS)

Hankla rents out the fossils to museums and movie studios through his business, The Collective Collection.

grand county dino bone collector 6pkg frame 226 Dinosaur Lover Hopes To Pass Along Love Of Fossils To Next Generation

(credit: CBS)

When CBS4 reached him by phone to set up an interview he was pulling up to the Museum of Nature and Science in Denver to drop off a skull.

grand county dino bone collector 6pkg frame 2910 Dinosaur Lover Hopes To Pass Along Love Of Fossils To Next Generation

(credit: CBS)

“We have it loaded up and are trying to find a parking spot,” Hankla said.

grand county dino bone collector 6pkg frame 2305 Dinosaur Lover Hopes To Pass Along Love Of Fossils To Next Generation

(credit: CBS)

His family donated the largest private collection ever, totaling 600 bones, to the museum last year.

grand county dino bone collector 6pkg frame 2141 Dinosaur Lover Hopes To Pass Along Love Of Fossils To Next Generation

(credit: CBS)

The dinosaur lover also makes sure kids find the same love he had growing up by providing the skeletons to schools for special displays and educational presentations, at no charge.

grand county dino bone collector 6pkg frame 1697 Dinosaur Lover Hopes To Pass Along Love Of Fossils To Next Generation

John Hankla (credit: CBS)

The casts of the ancient animals themselves are plastic mold recreations made from actual dinosaur fossils, many of which Hankla himself helped dig up in rural Wyoming over the years.

grand county dino bone collector 6pkg frame 774 Dinosaur Lover Hopes To Pass Along Love Of Fossils To Next Generation

(credit: CBS)

Hankla’s collection is about to be even more famous.

Several of the casts from Hankla’s collection will be featured in the film “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” hitting big screens later this month.

grand county dino bone collector 6pkg frame 2018 Dinosaur Lover Hopes To Pass Along Love Of Fossils To Next Generation

(credit: CBS)

Hankla says film producers requested that the full-size skeletons be displayed at the movie premieres.

He is also working to bring school kids on location to take part in actual dinosaur digs.

grand county dino bone collector 6pkg frame 2078 Dinosaur Lover Hopes To Pass Along Love Of Fossils To Next Generation

(credit: CBS)

“Once they find and hold a real fossil, it changes them, you can’t teach that in a classroom from a book,” he said.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s