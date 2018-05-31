Filed Under:Body Found, Boulder County, Lyons, South Saint Vrain Creek
LYONS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a 33-year-old man was found dead in a creek in northern Colorado.

Boulder County sheriff’s officials say a passerby reported a body in the South Saint Vrain Creek in the town of Lyons on Thursday morning. Investigators say they have not found anything suspicious about the death.

The victim’s name will not be released until his family is notified, and no other information was available Thursday.

