DENVER (CBS4)– Pat Bowlen’s daughter wants to take the top spot of the Denver Broncos.

The owner of the Denver Broncos relinquished control of the team before training camp in 2014, due to the onset and progression of Alzheimer’s Disease. President and CEO of the Denver Broncos Joe Ellis has been at the helm since.

Beth Bowlen Wallace announced on Thursday that she is throwing her hat into the ring to take the leadership role of the Broncos and carry out her father’s winning legacy.

Pat Bowlen, 74, has had some major achievements with the team, including 300 wins in 30 years.

“I love the Denver Broncos. This team has been so special to my family, to the City of Denver and to the state of Colorado,” Beth said in a statement. “My father’s legacy is very important to me and my family. It is my desire to lead this team with the same passion my father did and help the Broncos become Super Bowl champions again. I have the ambition, experience and drive, and my mentor in running a winning NFL franchise is the best in the business my father.”

Beth Bowlen, 47, has submitted a proposal for a succession plan to the Trustees of the Pat Bowlen family trust that includes Beth taking over as the controlling owner after a short transition and mentoring period with current leadership.

The proposal also includes long-term succession planning that involves other Bowlen children and a succession plan beyond Beth.

“Along with continuing the winning tradition of my father, the focus is to keep this team in my family and keep the Broncos in Denver,” she said.

Pat Bowlen and the Broncos have been to seven Super Bowls with four different coaches.

The Pat Bowlen Trust released this statement on Thursday afternoon:

“The statements issued by Beth Bowlen Wallace today are contrary to Pat Bowlen’s long-standing succession plan that he created over many years of careful consideration.

“Pat was determined to ensure the Broncos would remain a premier franchise in the National Football League in the event of his absence. He chose to sustain the team’s success in that eventuality by appointing three non-family trustees to determine whether any of his children had become qualified at some point to step into his shoes.

“Pat did not designate Beth as a trustee or appoint her to a leadership position, nor did he instruct the trustees to specifically mentor her. He made it clear that his children were not automatically entitled to a role with the team and that they would have to earn that opportunity through their accomplishments, qualifications and character.

“As trustees honoring the clear wishes of Pat, we have thoroughly evaluated whether Beth is capable of succeeding her father as controlling owner. We have determined that she is not capable or qualified at this time.

“We have communicated our decision to Beth and her lawyers on multiple occasions. She is also fully informed as to why her employment with the team ended in 2015.

“Although Beth has declined our invitations to discuss her qualifications for the last two years, we will continue to proactively engage and meet with any of the Bowlen children who express a desire to earn the right to succeed their father.

“As trustees, we will continue to honor Pat’s long-standing plan to determine the Broncos’ future ownership and any potential appointment of his children to leadership positions within the organization. Our decisions will always be guided by what will ensure the long-term success and stability of the Broncos while also doing what’s best for our community, our fans and the NFL.

“Consistent with Pat’s long-standing succession plan, our decisions are not to be dictated by the short-term or personal interests of any individual. We will vigorously defend Pat’s plan in responding to these and any statements that are contrary to Pat’s words and intentions.”

Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis released this statement:

“As a trustee and someone Pat designated to oversee his team, I have an enormous responsibility to carefully administer his succession plan and make decisions in the best interests of the Broncos. We will continue to follow Pat’s blueprintand nobody else’swhile keeping our focus as an organization on having a successful season.”

Kerry and John Bowlen, Minority owners in the Denver Broncos, released this statement:

“We fully support Beth Bowlen Wallace to become the controlling owner of the Denver Broncos. Beth has worked extremely hard to meet the criteria established for the children of Pat Bowlen to be qualified to run and manage the organization.

As minority owners of the team, we would be proud and thrilled to have her as the leader of this franchise. There is strong support as well from fans who favor her bid for controlling ownership.

Pat Bowlen’s wish and his legacy was to have one of his children run this team. That is what he always wanted. Beth is the best positioned of all the children to take over now. Her plan is just right–to take over as managing owner now and in the future allow the other children to mature, learn and grow into the position, keeping this team in her family and in Denver, where the Broncos belong.”