  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    01:14 AMComics Unleashed
    01:44 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boy Scouts of America, Denver Indian Center Inc., Eagle Scout, Local TV, Michael Ankner

By Jeff Todd

DENVER (CBS4) – Michael Ankner just wanted to help the Native American community, but in the process, he became an Eagle Scout and got a prestigious scholarship for having the best community service project in the country.

eagle scout indian center 10pkg transfer frame 0 He Sets An Example: Colorado Teen Becomes Eagle Scout Of The Year

(credit: CBS)

“It took a lot of effort and a lot of work from many of the different volunteers who worked on the project with me,” Ankner said. “I’ve known for a while that I wanted to do a project with some sort of Native American group.”

eagle scout indian center 10pkg transfer frame 191 He Sets An Example: Colorado Teen Becomes Eagle Scout Of The Year

CBS4’s Jeff Todd interviews Michael Ankner. (credit: CBS)

He reached out to the Denver Indian Center, Inc. a few years ago and asked what he could do. They didn’t expect three major projects to be completed with a price tag near $20,000.

eagle scout indian center 10pkg transfer frame 1271 He Sets An Example: Colorado Teen Becomes Eagle Scout Of The Year

(credit: CBS)

Ankner led a team that built a fire pit, installed art around a revamped community kiosk, and planted new vegetation along the face of the building.

“He sets an example not just for our youth, but also for a lot of our older people who follow through,” said Rick Waters, the Co-Executive Director of the Denver Indian center, Inc.

eagle scout indian center 10pkg transfer frame 581 He Sets An Example: Colorado Teen Becomes Eagle Scout Of The Year

(credit: CBS)

“I think my project went above and beyond a lot of other projects, but I couldn’t have done it without the donors,” Anker said.

More than 35 businesses helped Ankner with donations and the project involved almost 1,400 volunteer hours.

eagle scout indian center 10pkg transfer frame 251 He Sets An Example: Colorado Teen Becomes Eagle Scout Of The Year

(credit: CBS)

The American Legion awarded Ankner the Eagle Scout of the year and awarded him a $10,000 scholarship.

SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

“I felt like I sort of had an opportunity and a duty to really help this community. I felt it was the right thing to do,” Ankner said.

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s