DENVER (CBS4) – New details have been released about the man stabbed to death inside the Denver Center of the Performing Arts complex parking garage.

The victim is identified as Scott Tice, 39, who worked as an overnight security guard at the complex.

Tice was stabbed Friday morning in the neck, and authorities say his badge was missing.

His body was found on the fourth floor of the garage. Police say they used surveillance video to track Tice’s missing phone which lead them to the suspect.

Police arrested Caleb Schroeder on first degree murder and aggravated robbery.

Investigators say Schroeder had a bloody knife and a security guard badge with him.

