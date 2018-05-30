Copter4 flew over the scene of the triple shooting at 6th and Perry (credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4)– Officers say a triple shooting left two males dead on Wednesday afternoon. A third male is in critical condition according to police.

Police rushed to the scene at 6th and Perry just after noon.

Investigators were trying to determine what happened leading up to the shooting. They say they are looking for two Hispanic male suspects in connection to this shooting.

They say one suspect was wearing a red hoodie, and the other was wearing a dark t-shirt and shorts. The suspects were reportedly last seen running away going west on the frontage road along 6th Avenue.

ALERT: #DPD investigating a shooting in the 600 block of N Perry. Three victims injured, all transported to the hospital. Expect road closures in the area for perimeter search for suspect(s). No description available at this time. Updates will be posted here. #Denver pic.twitter.com/chKvKDVmDd — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 30, 2018

A police perimeter has since been broken down.