  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:6th Avenue, Denver Police, Local TV, Perry Street, Shooting Investigation
Copter4 flew over the scene of the triple shooting at 6th and Perry (credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4)– Officers say a triple shooting left two males dead on Wednesday afternoon. A third male is in critical condition according to police.

Police rushed to the scene at 6th and Perry just after noon.

6th and perry shooting 3 2 Killed, 1 Critically Hurt In Triple Shooting

Copter4 flew over the scene of the triple shooting at 6th and Perry (credit: CBS)

Investigators were trying to determine what happened leading up to the shooting. They say they are looking for two Hispanic male suspects in connection to this shooting.

They say one suspect was wearing a red hoodie, and the other was wearing a dark t-shirt and shorts. The suspects were reportedly last seen running away going west on the frontage road along 6th Avenue.

6th and perry shooting 2 Killed, 1 Critically Hurt In Triple Shooting

(credit: CBS)

A police perimeter has since been broken down.

6th and perry shooting 1 2 Killed, 1 Critically Hurt In Triple Shooting

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s