NEW YORK (AP) — Roseanne Barr is partly blaming Ambien for the tweet that led to her show’s cancellation, but the maker of the insomnia drug quickly retorted that “racism is not a known side effect.”

Hours after ABC axed her show for her offensive tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett — and quickly breaking a promise to stay off Twitter — the comedian was back on the social media platform.

gettyimages 938837918 Barr Blames Ambien For Tweet; Drug Maker Replies

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 27: Actress and comedian Roseanne Barr poses for photos during SiriusXM’s Town Hall with the cast of Roseanne on March 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

She urged people not to defend her and said of her Jarrett tweet that she was “ambien tweeting” at 2 a.m.

That led to the response on Twitter by the drug maker Sanofi.

By DAVID BAUDER, AP Media Writer

